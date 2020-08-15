2,800 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,274,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 485,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 154,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 490.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $413.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

