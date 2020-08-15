Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $31.99. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 7,851 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.97% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,922,523.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 82,578 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $1,982,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,385,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after buying an additional 124,211 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

