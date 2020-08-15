Brokerages Set Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $98.20

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CL King began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,545.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Middleby by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Middleby by 532.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

