Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $105.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CNI. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NYSE:CNI opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $103.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

