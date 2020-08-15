Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Target Price at $13.84

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $282,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Olin by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

