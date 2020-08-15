Analysts Set InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $35.05

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.05.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.16.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $87,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,198 shares of company stock worth $3,934,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in InVitae by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,577,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

