David Thomas Evans Sells 13,420 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Aug 15th, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider David Thomas Evans sold 13,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $1,014,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at $981,297.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, May 27th, David Thomas Evans sold 4,512 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $302,213.76.
  • On Monday, May 25th, David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $47,236.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $81.90 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

