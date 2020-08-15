Kevin Thill Sells 75,000 Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Airgain stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Airgain Inc has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airgain Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 248,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 648,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

