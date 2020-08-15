Robert F. Weber, Jr. Sells 11,974 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $1,036,589.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WWD opened at $84.90 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 19.1% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

