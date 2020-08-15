BidaskClub Upgrades SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.72.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.