Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QDEL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $245.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.25. Quidel has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.33 per share, for a total transaction of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,670 and have sold 159,702 shares worth $31,498,451. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Quidel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

