ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($56.07) to GBX 4,309 ($56.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($41.84) to GBX 4,400 ($57.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Investec upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,582 ($46.83) to GBX 4,820 ($63.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 2,750 ($35.95) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,084.94 ($53.40).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 4,689 ($61.30) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,530.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,839.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a one year high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39).

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.