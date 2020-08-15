ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €10.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKA. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.71 ($10.25).

ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.96.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

