ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €5.00 ($5.88) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.71 ($10.25).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.96. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

