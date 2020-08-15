Marcia J. Avedon Sells 10,183 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trane stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,771,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,893,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

