Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.14.

ENTG opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,101 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,724. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entegris by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

