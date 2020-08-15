David J. Spitz Sells 75,000 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.