Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell Sells 37,444 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 37,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,461,439.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $551,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of -59.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Olin Co. Target Price at $13.84
Analysts Set Olin Co. Target Price at $13.84
Analysts Set InVitae Corp Target Price at $35.05
Analysts Set InVitae Corp Target Price at $35.05
David Thomas Evans Sells 13,420 Shares of Cardlytics Inc Stock
David Thomas Evans Sells 13,420 Shares of Cardlytics Inc Stock
Kevin Thill Sells 75,000 Shares of Airgain Inc Stock
Kevin Thill Sells 75,000 Shares of Airgain Inc Stock
Robert F. Weber, Jr. Sells 11,974 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Stock
Robert F. Weber, Jr. Sells 11,974 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Stock
BidaskClub Upgrades SkyWest to “Hold”
BidaskClub Upgrades SkyWest to “Hold”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report