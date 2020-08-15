Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell Sells 37,444 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 37,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $1,461,439.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $551,181.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of -59.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

