Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,358 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,332,181.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,074,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,652,718.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $178.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 144.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

