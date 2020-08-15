BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,715,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BRP by 16.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

