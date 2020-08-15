Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.86.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,016 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 405.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Qualys by 296.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

