Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $634.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everi by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,451,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after buying an additional 213,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Everi by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 458,108 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Everi by 267.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 3,815,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Everi by 211.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

