Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MBII. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $1.80 target price for the company. Aegis decreased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.93.
Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.
