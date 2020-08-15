Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MBII. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $1.80 target price for the company. Aegis decreased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.93.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 136.82% and a negative net margin of 132.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

