Stifel Nicolaus Lowers LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $30.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

LYFT stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.58. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. Research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 980.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 411.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 244.3% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 73,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 52,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

