DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 307 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after buying an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after purchasing an additional 816,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

PPG Industries stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.