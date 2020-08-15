DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 116,711 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,711 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after buying an additional 1,058,863 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of AFL opened at $38.07 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

