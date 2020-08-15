DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,754 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell by 6,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Dell by 87.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dell by 377.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

