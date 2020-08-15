DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $2.55 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

