DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 197,826 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 197,826 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 147.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 145.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Cowen reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

