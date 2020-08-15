DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,123,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,323,000 after buying an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,853,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 286.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after buying an additional 1,905,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,806,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,022 shares of company stock worth $22,180,729. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Cognex stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.81. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $68.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

