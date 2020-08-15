RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.16.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 3,365 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.77, for a total value of $948,156.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,144.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,348 shares of company stock valued at $27,678,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Analyst Recommendations for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 307 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 307 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 116,711 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 116,711 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,754 Shares of Dell Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,754 Shares of Dell Inc.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $2.55 Million in General Dynamics Co.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $2.55 Million in General Dynamics Co.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 197,826 Shares of Western Digital Corp
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 197,826 Shares of Western Digital Corp
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Cognex Co.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Cognex Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report