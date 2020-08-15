RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.16.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 3,365 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.77, for a total value of $948,156.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,144.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,348 shares of company stock valued at $27,678,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

