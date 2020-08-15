DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $830.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $748.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.