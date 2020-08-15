DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 824 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $10,953,152. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $286.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.68 and its 200 day moving average is $236.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $289.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.