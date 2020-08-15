DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Equifax by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 151,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

NYSE EFX opened at $164.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

