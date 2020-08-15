DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 22,167 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.