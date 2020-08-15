DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,000 Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.23% of Niu Technologies worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. Niu Technologies – has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies – will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

