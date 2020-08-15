DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

