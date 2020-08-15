DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 29,827 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

