DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

WDAY opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.50. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $202.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

