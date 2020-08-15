DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,096,000 after buying an additional 327,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,896,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

