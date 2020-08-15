DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,232 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,559 shares of company stock worth $14,256,112 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

NYSE ARE opened at $170.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

