DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438 shares of company stock valued at $54,579. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

