DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 93.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PPL by 65.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

