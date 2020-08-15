Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $278,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $95,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,186.53 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,203.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $918.86.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.