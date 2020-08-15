HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

