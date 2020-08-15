DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.