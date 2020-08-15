DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.87 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock worth $36,994,032. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.79. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.68.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

