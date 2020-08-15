DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,771 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

PH opened at $209.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.92. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

