Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,787.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,398. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.