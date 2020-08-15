DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 353.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Crown by 161.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Crown by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Crown by 167.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

